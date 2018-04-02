Win A Westshore Motocross Learn To Ride Package Worth $600 With Scott James’ Ride Song

All this week, (Monday April 02 through Friday April 06) I’m going to be playing Ride songs between 11am and noon; if you’re caller nine at 250 475 100.3 when I play one, I’ll set you up with a couple of Westshore Motocross learn to ride vouchers, and put you in Friday’s draw for a learn to ride package for up to ten people, worth $600.

Monday’s Ride Song: Boston — Hitch A Ride

Boston — Hitch A Ride Tuesday’s Ride Song: Guess Who — Bus Rider

Love, Dr. Scott James



