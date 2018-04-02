The Q!’s Rockin’ Italian Spaghett-away

The Q! wants to send YOU and a friend to a MASSIVE rock festival… and oh, by the way: it’s in Italy!
Starting Monday, April 9th listen for the Italian Stallion anytime, any day of the week, to and qualify for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list trip to Florence, Italy to attend Firenze Rocks Festival, June 14–17, 2018 – just in time for summer adventures!
Just be caller #30 to 250-475-1003 when you hear it and you’re in the draw!
All the daily qualifiers will be invited to attend out spaghetti dinner finalé at the Langford Legion on Thursday, April 26th where we will do a reverse draw and the LAST person whose name is in the barrel will be packing their bags!
The Firenze Rocks festival features The Foo Fighters, Guns ‘N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, and many more. The grand prize includes 9 nights, 10 days to explore, enjoy and take in the best food, culture, and music that Italy has to offer!
Qualifiers must be 19+ and have a valid Canadian passport.
Check the full rules and regs here.
*No horses were hurt in the production of this contest*
Comments