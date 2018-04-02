Skip to Content
Corner Gas Is Back, And It Has Something In Common With The Simpsons And Family Guy Now

By Scott James
-
April 02, 2018 10:20 am
During its six season run, CTV’s Corner Gas was the most-viewed sitcom in The Great White North; it was successful enough to be transmogrified into a feature film four years ago, and now, the franchise is once again embiggened as the denizens of Dog River Saskatchewan reappear in animated form.

Brent Butt returns with his many hats: creator, executive producer, showrunner and the voice of central character Brent Leroy. Also returning are original cast members Gabrielle Miller, Eric Peterson, Fred Ewanuick, Tara Spencer-Nairn and Lorne Cardinal. Janet Wright passed away a couple of years ago; Corrine Koslo takes her place in the new version of the show.

Corner Gas premieres tonight on The Comedy Network.

Love, Dr. Scott James

