The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 040518 — The Lead Singers

By Scott James
-
March 30, 2018 07:45 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 040518 -- The Lead Singers

The Q recognizes the passing of Kurt Cobain 24 years ago, April 05 1994; he appears at number four on this list of the 50 best lead vocalists, and on your next Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to feature some of the other artists on that list.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

