The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 032918 -- Blue

This Saturday, both the old and new Johnson Street bridges are going to be the scene of the Hello New, Goodbye Blue street party, featuring music, picnics, historical exhibits and lots more — so your next Rockline Theme Thursday is going to be pretty straight up: we’re going to be playing songs with “blue” in their titles.



If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

