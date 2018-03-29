Get Swell Soon, Matthew Good (Updated)

There was a scary moment on the Matthew Good/Our Lady Peace tour Tuesday night in Edmonton, as Matthew was taken to hospital after collapsing on stage at the Jubilee Auditorium. Raine Maida of OLP told the audience that he’d passed out due to pneumonia, and a message on Good’s official Twitter account read, “As Raine said on stage tonight, Matt’s been under the weather recently, but still wanted to go on with the show. Unfortunately, he couldn’t carry on with the performance, and as a precautionary measure he has been taken to hospital.”

He’s still down and out, so OLP will handle tonight’s show in Prince George, and Matt hopes to rejoin the crew in Kelowna tomorrow night. The tour wraps up Saturday in Abbotsford.

