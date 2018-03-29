Celebration to mark new and old bridge in Victoria

The City of Victoria is getting set to close the old Johnson Street Bridge for good to make way for the new bridge this Saturday March 31.
Friday morning, the existing bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic starting at 7:00am but pedestrians and cyclists can still go through.
A city party is scheduled for 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday to say goodbye to old blue.
The celebration event is a street party and community picnic where people can explore the new bridge and pay tribute to “Old Blue”, will also include:
- A community picnic on both bridges
- Music and entertainment
- Food trucks
- Vintage cars and emergency vehicles
- Activity stations to share memories of “Old Blue” hosted by the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network
- Crafts for kids; and more
Both bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Wharf Street/Store Street will remain open to vehicle traffic. The new bridge will be opened officially at 9:00 pm on Saturday. Here are the details on the closing and openings of the bridges for the City of Victoria.
Pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle traffic movements for March 30-31 are as follows:
- Closure to all vehicle traffic starting 7 a.m., Friday, March 30 until approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31
- Pedestrian and cyclist access maintained across the pedestrian sidewalk on the existing Johnson Street Bridge March 30-31 (cyclists must dismount and walk bikes across)
- Both bridges and their pedestrian walkways open from Noon – 5 p.m. on March 31
- Pedestrian and cyclist access maintained across the pedestrian sidewalk on the existing Johnson Street Bridge from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.