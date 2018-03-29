Celebration to mark new and old bridge in Victoria

The City of Victoria is getting set to close the old Johnson Street Bridge for good to make way for the new bridge this Saturday March 31.

Friday morning, the existing bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic starting at 7:00am but pedestrians and cyclists can still go through.

A city party is scheduled for 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday to say goodbye to old blue.

The celebration event is a street party and community picnic where people can explore the new bridge and pay tribute to “Old Blue”, will also include:

A community picnic on both bridges

Music and entertainment

Food trucks

Vintage cars and emergency vehicles

Activity stations to share memories of “Old Blue” hosted by the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network

Crafts for kids; and more

Both bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Wharf Street/Store Street will remain open to vehicle traffic. The new bridge will be opened officially at 9:00 pm on Saturday. Here are the details on the closing and openings of the bridges for the City of Victoria.

Pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle traffic movements for March 30-31 are as follows: