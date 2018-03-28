Party On The Bridges This Weekend

This Saturday, both the old and new Johnson Street bridges will be party central, with opening day celebrations for the new bridge scheduled for noon til 5pm. To accommodate the bash, both bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7pm Friday til about 9pm Saturday.

Goings-on will include a picnic, music, food trucks, vintage cars and emergency vehicles, things to keep the wee ones amused and more. Will you be the first person to scamper across the new bridge?

For more information on the new bridge, the opening celebrations, and the construction and deconstruction work which will continue after the official opening of the new span, head over here.

