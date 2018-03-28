Skip to Content
Netflix Comings and Goings April 2018

By Megan Gibson
March 28, 2018 03:10 am
April Showers bring… Netflix binges? The quantity of additions is on the low side but the quality is exciting: Monty Python, anyone?

First off the docket are a few Will Smith flicks and that Johnny Depp mafia movie I keep meaning to watch. Here’s what’s leaving:

April 1st

  • Black Mass
  • Hitch
  • Hancock
  • Men In Black
  • Our Brand is Crisis

April 2

  • Charlie St. Cloud

April 13

  • Footloose

April 17

  • American Dad! Seasons 1-6

April 19

  • Tropic Thunder

Like I said, the quality of April arrivals is pretty impressive: Batteries Not Included, Ash vs. Evil Dead season 2, and a whack load of Monty Python. Here’s what else is coming out:

April 1

  • Batman: The Killing Joke
  • Batteries Not Included
  • Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool
  • By The Sea
  • Dare to Be Wild
  • Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
  • Elizabeth
  • Fishpeople
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Ice Guardians
  • Kiss & Cry
  • Krampus
  • Liar Liar
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Ride Along
  • Ride Along 2
  • Pride & Prejudice
  • The Best Man Holiday
  • The Search For Life in Space
  • Wafku Season 3
  • Wild Child

April 2

  • An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 2

April 3

  • Fary is the New Black

April 4

  • Prison Break Event Series Season 5

April 5

  • Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

  • 6 Balloons
  • Amateur
  • Fastest Car Season 1
  • Money Heist: Part 2
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
  • Orbiter 9
  • Ram Dass, Going Home
  • The 4th Company
  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1
  • The Florida Project
  • Todo lo Que Seria de Lucas Lauriente
  • Troy: Fall of a City Season 1

April 9

  • AMO Season 1
  • The Nice Guys

April 10

  • Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

  • Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2
  • Pickpockets Season 1

April 13

  • Chef’s Table: Pastry
  • Come Sunday
  • I Am Not An Easy Man
  • Leatherface
  • Lost in Space Season 1
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2

April 15

  • Eric Idle’s What About Dick?
  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  • Monty Python’s Almost the Truth
  • Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus
  • Monty Python Conquers America
  • Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus Season 1
  • Monty Python’s Flying Circus
  • Monty Python’s Life of Brian
  • Monty Python: Live at Aspen
  • Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
  • Monty Python’s Personal Best Season 1
  • Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python
  • The Meaning of Monty Python

April 16

  • Loving Vincent
  • The Gunman

April 17

  • The Chalet Season 1
  • The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
  • Lockup: Chained Link: Collection 1

April 19

  • Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey Season 1
  • Charité Season 1
  • The Alienist Season 1

April 20

  • Aggretsuko Season 1
  • Dope Season 2
  • Dude
  • Kodachrome
  • Mercury 13
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1

April 21

  • The Letdown Season 1

April 24

  • Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

  • Bill Nye: Science Guy
  • Psychokinesis

April 26

  • The 100 Season 5

April 27

  • 3% Season 2
  • Bobby Kennedy for President
  • Candy Jar
  • Holy Goalie
  • The New Legends of Monkey Season 1
  • The Week Of

April 29

  • Superstition Season 1

April 30

  • The Conjuring 2

Sources: MobileSyrup & MtlBlog

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

 

