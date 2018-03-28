Netflix Comings and Goings April 2018

April Showers bring… Netflix binges? The quantity of additions is on the low side but the quality is exciting: Monty Python, anyone?
First off the docket are a few Will Smith flicks and that Johnny Depp mafia movie I keep meaning to watch. Here’s what’s leaving:
April 1st
- Black Mass
- Hitch
- Hancock
- Men In Black
- Our Brand is Crisis
April 2
- Charlie St. Cloud
April 13
- Footloose
April 17
- American Dad! Seasons 1-6
April 19
- Tropic Thunder
Like I said, the quality of April arrivals is pretty impressive: Batteries Not Included, Ash vs. Evil Dead season 2, and a whack load of Monty Python. Here’s what else is coming out:
April 1
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batteries Not Included
- Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool
- By The Sea
- Dare to Be Wild
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- Elizabeth
- Fishpeople
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Ice Guardians
- Kiss & Cry
- Krampus
- Liar Liar
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Pride & Prejudice
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Search For Life in Space
- Wafku Season 3
- Wild Child
April 2
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 2
April 3
- Fary is the New Black
April 4
- Prison Break Event Series Season 5
April 5
- Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- 6 Balloons
- Amateur
- Fastest Car Season 1
- Money Heist: Part 2
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
- Orbiter 9
- Ram Dass, Going Home
- The 4th Company
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1
- The Florida Project
- Todo lo Que Seria de Lucas Lauriente
- Troy: Fall of a City Season 1
April 9
- AMO Season 1
- The Nice Guys
April 10
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
April 12
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2
- Pickpockets Season 1
April 13
- Chef’s Table: Pastry
- Come Sunday
- I Am Not An Easy Man
- Leatherface
- Lost in Space Season 1
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2
April 15
- Eric Idle’s What About Dick?
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Monty Python’s Almost the Truth
- Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus
- Monty Python Conquers America
- Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus Season 1
- Monty Python’s Flying Circus
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
- Monty Python: Live at Aspen
- Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
- Monty Python’s Personal Best Season 1
- Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python
- The Meaning of Monty Python
April 16
- Loving Vincent
- The Gunman
April 17
- The Chalet Season 1
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
- Lockup: Chained Link: Collection 1
April 19
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey Season 1
- Charité Season 1
- The Alienist Season 1
April 20
- Aggretsuko Season 1
- Dope Season 2
- Dude
- Kodachrome
- Mercury 13
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1
April 21
- The Letdown Season 1
April 24
- Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- Psychokinesis
April 26
- The 100 Season 5
April 27
- 3% Season 2
- Bobby Kennedy for President
- Candy Jar
- Holy Goalie
- The New Legends of Monkey Season 1
- The Week Of
April 29
- Superstition Season 1
April 30
- The Conjuring 2
Sources: MobileSyrup & MtlBlog
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Comments