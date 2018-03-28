Netflix Comings and Goings April 2018

April Showers bring… Netflix binges? The quantity of additions is on the low side but the quality is exciting: Monty Python, anyone?

First off the docket are a few Will Smith flicks and that Johnny Depp mafia movie I keep meaning to watch. Here’s what’s leaving:

April 1st

Black Mass

Hitch

Hancock

Men In Black

Our Brand is Crisis

April 2

Charlie St. Cloud

April 13

Footloose

April 17

American Dad! Seasons 1-6

April 19

Tropic Thunder

Like I said, the quality of April arrivals is pretty impressive: Batteries Not Included, Ash vs. Evil Dead season 2, and a whack load of Monty Python. Here’s what else is coming out:

April 1

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batteries Not Included

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool

By The Sea

Dare to Be Wild

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elizabeth

Fishpeople

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ice Guardians

Kiss & Cry

Krampus

Liar Liar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Pride & Prejudice

The Best Man Holiday

The Search For Life in Space

Wafku Season 3

Wild Child

April 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 2

April 3

Fary is the New Black

April 4

Prison Break Event Series Season 5

April 5

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1

The Florida Project

Todo lo Que Seria de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City Season 1

April 9

AMO Season 1

The Nice Guys

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast Season 2

Pickpockets Season 1

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Leatherface

Lost in Space Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2

April 15

Eric Idle’s What About Dick?

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus Season 1

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Monty Python: Live at Aspen

Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Monty Python’s Personal Best Season 1

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python

The Meaning of Monty Python

April 16

Loving Vincent

The Gunman

April 17

The Chalet Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

Lockup: Chained Link: Collection 1

April 19

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey Season 1

Charité Season 1

The Alienist Season 1

April 20

Aggretsuko Season 1

Dope Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1

April 21

The Letdown Season 1

April 24

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 26

The 100 Season 5

April 27

3% Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The New Legends of Monkey Season 1

The Week Of

April 29

Superstition Season 1

April 30

The Conjuring 2

Sources: MobileSyrup & MtlBlog

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan