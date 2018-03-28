Get Swell Soon, Matthew Good

There was a scary moment on the Matthew Good/Our Lady Peace tour last night in Edmonton, as Matthew was taken to hospital after collapsing on stage at the Jubilee Auditorium. Raine Maida of OLP told the audience that he’d passed out due to pneumonia, and a message on Good’s official Twitter account read, “As Raine said on stage tonight, Matt’s been under the weather recently, but still wanted to go on with the show. Unfortunately, he couldn’t carry on with the performance, and as a precautionary measure he has been taken to hospital.”

Tonight’s show in Prince George has been rescheduled for tomorrow night; the tour stops in Kelowna on Friday night and then wraps up Saturday in Abbotsford.

Love, Dr. Scott James



