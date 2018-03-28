All-Female Taxi Service In The West Shore.

An all-female taxi service has submitted the applications to launch on Vancouver Island, in a growing trend across the country of women-specific transportation services.

A group of female taxi drivers in Sooke came up with the idea of starting “Women on Wheels” after noticing that customers were requesting women drivers on a daily basis. “Some of us girls were together and talking,” said founder Tammy Hogg. “We’ve all been in the taxi industry for awhile and we just saw that there needed to be a change.”

Concerns about safety are one of the most common reason customers ask for a female driver, she said.

The taxi company would have all female drivers and dispatchers, Hogg said, and would prioritize picking up female passengers.

Not all the feedback has been positive though.”We’ve been called sexist. We’ve been called lesbians. We’ve already been told that we are discriminating,” she said. “We are just a bunch of girls who want to do something good for people.”

Women on Wheels submitted an application to the Passenger Transportation Board a month ago and, Hogg said, she expects the taxis to be on the road later this year. If their license is approved, Women on Wheels cabs could be on the road in three to four months.

~Graham