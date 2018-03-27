Victoria data company accused of role in Brexit

A small Victoria based data company has been accused of playing an outsized role in the win for the “leave” side in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The same Canadian whistle-blower in the Facebook U.S. campaign data scandal alleges AggregateIQ has ties to Cambridge Analytica and used illegal practices to back Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Christopher Wylie was speaking to the British Parliament Media Committee.

“AggregateIQ in part because it was setup and works within the auspices of Cambridge Analytica, inherited a lot of the company culture of total disregard for the law.”

AggregateIQ, in a statement on its website, denied any illegal wrongdoing or any connection to Cambridge Analytica.

Wylie sparked a global debate over electronic privacy more than a week ago with claims data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica harvested data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.