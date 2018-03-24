Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 032918 — The Lead Singers

By Scott James
-
March 24, 2018 11:42 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 032918 -- The Lead Singers

Saturday March 29 1980 was a fairly big day for Geordie vocalist Brian Johnson, as his résumé got quite a boost when he became the third lead singer for AC/DC, replacing the late Bon Scott. His first album with the band, Back In Black, achieved phenomenal worldwide success, eclipsed only by Michael Jackson‘s Thriller.

On your next Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to celebrate those who are routinely considered some of the world’s best lead vocalists.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

