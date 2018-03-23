Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMLauren Duggan
listen live
Home

Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb

By Scott James
-
March 23, 2018 07:51 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb

Man Of The People, rock and roll survivor and Hall Of Fame resident Steven Tyler has been around the block a few thousand times, and certainly has a few tales to tell. We’re going to hear a few of those tales in the new documentary Out On A Limb, which is coming to a teleprompter near you Tuesday May 15 via Momentum Pictures.

In the trailer, Tyler shows us what’s happening in the studio as he lays down tracks for his country-leaning 2016 solo debut We’re All Somebody, and gives us a few inside looks at the accompanying Out On A Limb tour. The film includes interviews with Tyler, The Loving Mary Band, Jaren Johnston, Robert Deleo, Starfighters and Slash, who has kind words, calling him a “good role model”.

When Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb is released, it’ll mark the start of the 49th annual Nashville Film Festival. Tyler will be out on the road this summer for a US tour with Nashville’s Loving Mary Band.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More