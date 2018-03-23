Man Of The People, rock and roll survivor and Hall Of Fame resident Steven Tyler has been around the block a few thousand times, and certainly has a few tales to tell. We’re going to hear a few of those tales in the new documentary Out On A Limb, which is coming to a teleprompter near you Tuesday May 15 via Momentum Pictures.

In the trailer, Tyler shows us what’s happening in the studio as he lays down tracks for his country-leaning 2016 solo debut We’re All Somebody, and gives us a few inside looks at the accompanying Out On A Limb tour. The film includes interviews with Tyler, The Loving Mary Band, Jaren Johnston, Robert Deleo, Starfighters and Slash, who has kind words, calling him a “good role model”.

When Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb is released, it’ll mark the start of the 49th annual Nashville Film Festival. Tyler will be out on the road this summer for a US tour with Nashville’s Loving Mary Band.

