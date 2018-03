Play “Steve-Off Elimination” at 7:15AM for tickets to the SOLD OUT Steve Miller and Peter Frampton Show!

Each Morning, Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show will ask that you please call us at 250-475-1003. Two players will then get to answer true or false random trivia until some one can’t answer a question correctly and gets eliminated… hence the semi-witty “Steve-Off Elimination” contest name.

~Graham