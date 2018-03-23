Local MP arrested at pipeline protest

Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May and another MP were arrested at a protest of the Kinder Morgan expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby on Friday.

May and New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart were arrested because the protest site is under an injunction and the two politicians were led away by police.

May spoke with reporters as she was getting escorted out Mounties.

“I believe very strongly that the permits that were issued to Kinder Morgan did not represent a proper propose, they did respect the rights of interveners nor the rights of indigenous peoples on these territories. The commitment to build a pipeline in 2018 while we are in climate crisis is a crime against future generations and I will not be part of it.”

There are sweeping protests across the country, including locally at Randall Garrison and Murray Rankin’s constituency offices.

A release from protest organizers say over 100 people have been arrested because of a court ordered injunction at the Kinder Morgan site in Burnaby.

The $7.4-billion project will expand the existing 1,150-kilometre pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby and increase tanker traffic on the B.C. Coast by a lot.

(Photo from Green Peace Canada twitter)