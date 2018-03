Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says she’s quitting Facebook.

In her blog post, Helps says Facebook is no longer a civil place, calling it toxic echo chamber.

” I’m quitting Facebook, so I stop contributing in any way to this cycle of psychological violence where fear and anger get more air time than joy.”

She says there are still numerous ways people can get a hold of her like email, phone and community drop in sessions.

It’s interesting timing considering she’s up for re-election next fall.