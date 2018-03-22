The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 032218 -- Walking And Running

It’s been 27 years since Michael Dunahee vanished, but the city hasn’t forgotten — and Sunday March 25, the Keep The Hope Alive run/walk is back in Esquimalt, raising funds for Child Find BC. The activities begin at 930am, and you’ll find registration links and more information over here.

On your next Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to give a shout out to all the runners and walkers with a whole lot of songs which mention running or walking in their titles.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo