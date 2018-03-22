Skip to Content
Saanich residents near Gorge/ Tillicum to experience change in water temporarily

By Art Aronson
-
March 22, 2018 06:18 pm
The District of Saanich says people living in the Gorge and Tillicum area will likely see reduced water pressure and potentially a change in the liquid color starting 7am Friday morning.

This is because the CRD is shutting down a transmission water main as part of the McKenzie interchange project.

This is part of the ongoing site work to relocate this water main outside of the highway footprint. Pressure reduction could last as long as one week.

Saanich residents are encouraged to flush an outside tap for 15 minutes if they experience discoloured water. If the problem persists, contact Saanich Waterworks at 250-475-5481.

