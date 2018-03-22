Hey, Recreational Cannabis Retailers: Health Canada Has Some Packaging Suggestions For You

As the legalization of recreational marijuana looms, pot boffins over there at the federal government’s secret underground lair have been busy drafting regulations regarding what will and won’t be allowed with regards to marketing the Devil’s Lettuce.

After collating feedback received during a two month consultation period with more than 3000 Canadians, 450 stakeholders, current and future producers, and others, Health Canada has released some proposed regulations, and one of the central topics of their report is packaging design. Aims include informing partakers of potential health implications, and making weed “unappealing to young people”. Here are examples of what might be allowed on packaging:

And if you were expecting to see something like this, please prepare to be massively disappointed:

