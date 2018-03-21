“The tourists are coming!”; Victoria cruise ship season 2018

The 2018 cruise ship season starts April 11 at Ogden Point. It ends on Oct. 25 with a visit by Grand Princess.

Victoria’s terminal is the busiest cruise ship port-of-call in Canada.

For the cruise schedule for the current season posted by Greater Victoria Harbour Authority click the link here.

Services available for passengers at dockside include gift shops, currency exchange and pay telephones. Ground transportation is available for passenger day-trips to the city centre and major tour attractions.