Netflix Canada Arrivals And Departures For April 2018

Ah, springtime. After a seemingly never-ending, dreary winter, it’s sooo nice to finally be able to get outside and renew our love affair with Mother Nature.

But enough of that nonsense. There’s important binge watching to be done (Lost In Space with a female Dr. Smith, I’m lookin’ at you).

Here’s what’s coming to a Netflix Canada viewport near you next month, with all entries subject to change:

April 01

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batteries Not Included

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool

By The Sea

Dare to Be Wild

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elizabeth

Fishpeople

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ice Guardians

Kiss & Cry

Krampus

Liar Liar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Pride & Prejudice

The Best Man Holiday

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Season 1 – Weekly Episodes every Sunday- Netflix Original Series

The Search for Life in Space

Wakfu: Season 3 – Netflix Original Anime

Wild Child

April 02

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 2

April 03

Black Lighting – Season 1, Weekly Episodes from March 6 – Netflix Original Series

Fary Is the New Black – Netflix Original Comedy

April 04

Prison Break Event Series: Season 5

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 3, Weekly Episodes from April 4 – Netflix Original Series

April 05

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 06

6 Balloons – Netflix Original Film

Amateur – Netflix Original Film

Fastest Car: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Money Heist: Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z – Netflix Original Series

Orbiter 9 – Netflix Original Film

Ram Dass, Going Home – Netflix Original Documentary

The 4th Company – Netflix Original Film

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series For Kids

The Florida Project

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente – Netflix Original Comedy

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

April 07

Dynasty Season 1, Weekly Episodes from April 7 – Netflix Original Series

April 09

AMO: Season 1- Netflix Original Series

The Nice Guys

April 10

Greg Davies: you Magnificent Beast – Netflix Original Comedy

April 12

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

Pickpockets – Netflix Original Film

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry – Netflix Original Documentary

Come Sunday – Netflix Original Film

I Am Not An Easy Man – Netflix Original Film

Leatherface

Lost in Space: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series For Kids

April 15

Eric ldle’s What About Dick?

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus: Season 1

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Monty Python: Live at Aspen

Monty Python: Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

Monty Python’s Personal Best: Season 1

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python

The Meaning of Monty Python

April 16

Loving Vincent

The Gunman

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection – Netflix Original Series

Lockup: Chain Linked: Collection 1

April 19

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Charité: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

Riverdale – Season 2 – Weekly Episodes from April 19 – Netflix Original Series

The Alienist: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1 – Netflix Original Anime

Dope: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Dude – Netflix Original Film

Kodachrome – Netflix Original Film

Mercury 13 – Netflix Original Documentary

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series For Kids

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

April 24

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up – Netflix Original Comedy

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis – Netflix Original Film

April 26

The 100: Season 5

April 27

3%: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Bobby Kennedy for President – Netflix Original Documentary

Candy Jar – Netflix Original Film

Holy Goalie

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series for Kids

The Week Of – Netflix Original Film

April 29

Superstition: Season 1 – Netflix Original Series

April 30

The Conjuring 2

Exiting stage left next month:

April 01

Hitch

Hancok

Men in Black

Our Brand is Crisis

Black Mass

April 02

Charlie St. Cloud

April 13

Footloose

April 17

American Dad! Seasons 1-6

April 19

Tropic Thunder

Love, Dr. Scott James



