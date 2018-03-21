Angus And Axl Are Apparently Writing An Album Together

The recent AC/DC shows with Axl Rose standing in for the departed Brian Johnson seem to have gone over very well with the fans; we heard recently that it appeared that Axl/DC would continue on with more touring and possibly a new album — and now it looks as if there is in fact a new record on the way.

Rose Tattoo frontman Angry Anderson has essentially confirmed that Angus Young and Axl are writing new material together: “I was talking to Angus earlier last year when we were doing the encores and we were opening for Guns ‘n’ Roses, but Angus and I were asked to do the encores and I said to him ‘What are you going to do?’ and he said ‘Mate I’m writing a new album’,” he said. “I thought ‘cool’ so I asked him who was in the band and he said ‘Axl’.”

After Malcolm Young passed away, Johnson bowed out, Phil Rudd bailed due to legal troubles, and Cliff Williams also exited, Anderson bemoaned the fact that Angus was the only remaining original member, but thought it was good that fans would soon get some new music from AC/DC. “There are these people, and yes it’s sad that the original line-up aren’t there any more but it’s the songs, people who have supported them all the way through their career they want to hear the songs,” he said. “And in a sense we owe that to people, so really it’s a debt of gratitude and what we’re saying is you’ve stood by us, we’ll stand by you.”

“So Angus, and let’s face it he doesn’t need the money, he acknowledges that there are still millions of people around the world that want to hear AC/DC songs played live. In the same way, though on a much lesser scale obviously there are plenty of people around the world who want to hear the songs that made Rose Tattoo famous. They want to hear those songs played live. And this is a line-up that can do that.”

It would appear, then, that AC/DC biographer Murray Engleheart wasn’t just clickbaiting when he wrote on Facebook: “Speculate all you want but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: AC/DC will continue with Axl on vocals – new album, touring, the whole nine yards. What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future.”

