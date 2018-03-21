Skip to Content
RCMP looking for Island man wanted on sex assault offences

By Art Aronson
March 21, 2018 03:26 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding  a man wanted on 2 counts of sexual interference, 2 counts of sexual assault and 7 counts of breech of recognizance.

William Meers description is:

  • Aboriginal Male
  • 173 cm (5’8)
  • 70 kg (155 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Police say Meers is known to be the Duncan area a lot.

If you see Meers, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Meers

Contact the Sooke RCMP at (250) 642-5241 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

