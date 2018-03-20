Skip to Content
Scott’s Tuesday QuickPoll™: What Would The Result Be If BC Ferries Was Brought Under The Ministry Of Transportation Umbrella?

By Scott James
-
March 20, 2018 08:36 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Last week, an online petition garnered about 25,000 signatures from people who believe that the Ministry Of Transportation should take control over BC Ferries so that it could be funded by taxpayers, just like any other highway in the province. Currently, the government is not planning to do that; instead, they’re reviewing the current model and (hopefully) figuring out how to increase accessibility and affordability for people who frequently use the system.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Comments

