Langford Lanes stabbing suspect turns himself in

West Shore RCMP have arrested a man in connection to an alleged stabbing at the Langford Lanes bowling ally.

20-year-old Austin Bonner is charged with aggravated assault and made an appearance in Colwood Provincial Court.

Mounties say early Saturday morning; a man was taken to hospital with stab wounds following a verbal altercation that got physical. The suspect then fled the scene.

RCMP say Bonner turned himself in

“West Shore investigators were able to identify the accused and gather evidence that led to the arrest. The West Shore Serious Crime Unit continues to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses as the case moves forward,” says Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

The man remains in hospital in stable but serious condition.