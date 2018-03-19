play ‘Heather or Not’, win Royals playoff tickets

Traveling has its share of frustrations, one of which is peculiar and hard to pronounce words and place names. Add the pressure of talking on the radio to the mix. Yikes!

The Q!’s newest Jock on The Q! Afternoon Show is Heather Backman, and she’s brushing up on the uniquely Vancouver Island locales. Heather needs your help getting up to speed on how to pronunciate some of names of towns, street and Vancouver Island landmarks.

At 3:40pm (March19-22), play Heather or Not and test Heather’s instincts for saying a potentially tricky local names. If you trip her up, you win Victoria Royals playoff tickets versus the Vancouver Giants.

Remember, Youbou is easy to say for longtime Islanders. But chances are newbies think it’s said, You-boo.