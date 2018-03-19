Oak Bay Technical Death Metal Drummer Gets Juno Nomination.

Spencer Prewett outta Oak Bay, is the drummer and founder of the death metal band, Archspire.

Prewett was standing in a Subway lineup when he got a Facebook message from his guitar player that read, “Holy cow, we’ve been nominated for a Juno.” Prewett says he was completely shocked considering the genre of music it is. “We play really extreme music, so to get any kind of recognition from anything mainstream is pretty bizarre…but a nice surprise,” he added.

The band has been nominated for metal/hard music album of the year at the 2018 Juno awards.

Prewett, “I don’t think anybody plays this genre for money or for mainstream recognition. The people who play it, play it because they love it.”

Archspire has released three albums since 2009, with their third album, Relentless Mutation, receiving the nomination. The band is currently in Vancouver and will kick off its tour following the Junos. It’ll start in Japan before heading to the U.S.

~Graham