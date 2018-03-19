Alleged stabbing outside Langford Lanes

West Shore RCMP say they are investigating an alleged stabbing outside the Langford Lanes bowling alley.

Mounties say a verbal confrontation between two men early Saturday morning (March 17) left one man with several stab wounds to his upper body.

When authorities were called, the suspect had already left the scene.

“We continue to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses. Although we have identified a suspect and are actively looking for him, the investigation is ongoing and are looking for the public’s assistance with any information they have,” says Cst. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition according to RCMP.