‘Justice For Teddy’ candle light vigil and funeral, tonight

A Duncan couple face charges after B.C. SPCA officers seized an emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16. The dog died two days later.

“This is one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of abuse we have ever witnessed,” SPCA spokeswoman Marcie Moriarty said in a news release.

The dog had a name: Teddy.

RainCoast Dog Rescue Society is hosting a public and candle light vigil and funeral for Teddy at the BC Legislature Building.

6-8pm – Sunday March 18, 2018

For more information on this vigil for Teddy connect with organizers on Facebook.