Royal Bay secondary to get expanded

One of the West Shore’s fullest high schools is getting expanded.

The provincial government and the Sooke School District have announced $22.3 million to expand Royal Bay Secondary.

The school will be getting 23 new classrooms to create 600 new spaces and will also get a second smaller gym.

“We are so happy the government is on top of how quickly our school district is growing,” said Ravi Parmar, Sooke School District board chair. “We have a lot of families moving into our district because of our schools, and we are thrilled to be able to give even more students an opportunity to learn in such an inspiring and beautiful space like Royal Bay Secondary.”

The secondary school was built in 2015 for 600 students but has been filled to 135 per cent capacity.

Because of growing enrollment, Royal Bay Secondary has been using several portables as classrooms.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with spaces available in 2020.