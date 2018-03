The death of a Victoria man near Hillside Mall last weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Hillside Avenue on the morning of March 10 where 35-year-old James Gauthier was found.

RCMP aren’t saying if there are any suspects, only that the Island’s Major Crime unit has taken over the case.

The mother of the victim told CTV News VI that the death was a result of stabbing at a house party.