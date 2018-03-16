Neil Young’s Not Quite Busy Enough, So He’s Writing A Science Fiction Novel, Too

He’s overseeing punter operations on his entire musical catalog, which he made available for free recently, he’s starring in a new film directed by his girlfriend, he’s releasing a soundtrack album for said film, and he has some gigs coming up during the next few months. Neil Young isn’t done with the old job jar just yet, though; he’s doing some authoring now.

The new book from Young is titled Canary. As you might expect from such an outspoken critic of ostensibly evil oligopolies and such, it’s about a power company employee who gets embroiled in whole lot of corruption. Says Young to Rolling Stone hacks, “He discovers the solar company he works for is a hoax. And they’re not really using solar. They’re using this shit — the guy who’s doing this has come up with a way to make bad fuel, the bad energy, this really ugly terrible stuff, and he’s figured out a way to genetically create these animals that shit that gives the energy to make the [fuel]. So he’s created this new species. But the species escapes. So it’s a f****n’ mess. It’s a long story.”

Alrighty, then.

Young says he has an agent on the case working out a publishing deal, but there’s no word yet on when it’ll hit the bookstores.

