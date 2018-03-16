Skip to Content
Detours On The Galloping Goose This Weekend

As work progresses on the McKenzie interchange, the provincial government has issued a media release noting that a temporary detour will be in place on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail tomorrow and Sunday between Grange Road and Belgrave Road, to accommodate rock scaling operations as crews prepare to construct retaining walls and perform pathway foundation reinforcement. Because of the close tolerances required for rock scaling, work can only be done during the day; the detour route will be monitored by the contractor throughout the weekend.

Is it looking like a decent weekend to hit the trail? Oh, it is.

