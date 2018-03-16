Man convicted in U-Vic student home invasion gets 8 years

An eight-year prison sentence has been handed out to man convicted of break and enter, sex assault, and robbing to U-Vic students in an incident two years ago.

During the trial, the court heard 45-year-old David Hope forced his way into the apartment of two woman, sexually assaulting one of them, before taking them to a bank and forcing them to withdraw money.

Judge Jennifer Power took in account Hope’s criminal past and escalating violence in delivering the sentence.

Hope has 44 prior convictions and appeared to be living a double life from what was known by his family.

The Justice also noted the lasting impact on the victims lives. The victims can’t be named because of a publication ban.

Patrick Weir was the lead lawyer for the Crown.

“It caused a lot of angst, and consternation in the community; a lot of people really scared. The sentence that was imposed was in the range that crown sought so yes I am happy.”

As part of the sentencing, Hope must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Overall, he will be in prison for just over five more years after getting credit for almost three years already served.

(Photo from Saanich PD)