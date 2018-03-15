Brentwood Bay Bookstore Backers Beckon Buddies To Bestow Bucks On Barely Breathing Business

There’s a GoFundMe effort afoot to save Pages Used Books, which has been a quaint Brentwood Bay icon for more than 30 years. The page, which was created just a few days ago, is now trending, and has raised $1450 of its $5000 goal as I scribble this. The money raised will assist with rent payments and will allow the owner, who is currrently locked out according to the page’s creator, to get back in and replenish the store’s inventory.

If you’re still a lover of analog books, you might want to head over to that GoFundMe page and have a look. The community seems to be rallying around one of their own, as is still the case in many such places.

Love, Dr. Scott James



