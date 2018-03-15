Vic High to be replaced?

The Greater Victoria School District is asking for public input as it mulls over a decision to upgrade Victoria High or build a whole new school.

The District says Vic High, which was built 104 years ago needs serious seismic upgrades.

Vic High is a heritage building and would be more costly rebuild as it would to tear down and start anew.

There are three options on the table:

Renovate the school from within, including the seismic upgrade and modernization of electrical and mechanical systems, at a price tag of up to $70-million. Keep the outside of the historic high school intact and build a new school within it, which would cost up to $110-million. Tear down the existing structure and build a brand-new school, the cheapest option at up to $60-million.

VIC HIGH OPEN HOUSES:

Saturday, April 7, 2018

9 a.m. – 12 noon

Vic High gymnasium

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Vic High gymnasium