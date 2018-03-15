Skip to Content
Feds announce Orca Whale saving measures

By Art Aronson
-
March 15, 2018 03:35 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Federal Government is announcing a multi-million-dollar plan to protect B.C.’s southern resident killer whales.

In Vancouver on Thursday, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc said there is a responsibility to ensure whales are protected for future generations.

$9.1 million is going to develop technology to better detect the presence of orcas underwater.

In addition, the University of Victoria, U.B.C. and Ocean Wise are splitting up around $3.1 million on four research projects.

There are 76 southern resident killer whales left and conservation groups say they have up to a 50 per cent chance of disappearing in the next century.

 

 

(photo credit: Center for Whale Research)

