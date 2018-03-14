Here Is The Trailer For Neil Young And Daryl Hannah’s New Film

We first heard about the new Netflix film Paradox last month, and now there’s a trailer for the fist-full-of-loonies-ish western starring Neil Young and directed by his partner, former mermaid Daryl Hannah.

In the film, Young plays The Man In The Black Hat, and supplies the entire soundtrack together with his band The Promise Of The Real. This is his fourth album with the band, which counts among its members Willie Nelson‘s kids Lukas and Micah (both of whom, co-star in the film), and contains covers of tunes from the likes of The Turtles and Leadbelly, and some spoken word things from Willie.

Paradox premieres Friday at SXSW, and will come to a Netflix contraption near you eight days later — which is also when the soundtrack will drop.

Love, Dr. Scott James



