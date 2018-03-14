Alice Cooper To Hit The Road With Some Notable Chums

Alice Cooper‘s 27th(!) studio album Paranormal dropped last year, and he’s now getting ready to hit the road in support of it, with a stop planned for Vancouver on Monday August 20.
Cooper’s summer jaunt, titled A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper, will launch Friday August 03 at the West Allis Wisconsin State Fair, and will run through Friday September 07 as it winds up at the York Fair in
Transylvania Pennsylvania. Guests of note include ex-KISS axeman Ace Frehley, who will appear with Cooper Friday August 10 in Las Vegas and and Sunday August 12 in Los Angeles. Also on board are several of the Paranormal album guests, including Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce, who comprise his classic backing band, Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 drum fame, Deep Purple bassman Roger Glover and Mr. ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons.
Alice Cooper Tour Dates
- August 03 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
- August 05 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
- August 06 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
- August 08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center
- August 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
- August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- August 14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
- August 15 – Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
- August 18 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
- August 19 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
- August 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- August 22 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
- August 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
- August 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
- August 26 – Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place
- August 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
- August 29 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
- August 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
- September 01 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
- September 02 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
- September 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
- September 06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
- September 07 – York, PA @ York Fair
Love, Dr. Scott James
Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS
Report A Typo
Comments