Alice Cooper To Hit The Road With Some Notable Chums

Alice Cooper‘s 27th(!) studio album Paranormal dropped last year, and he’s now getting ready to hit the road in support of it, with a stop planned for Vancouver on Monday August 20.

Cooper’s summer jaunt, titled A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper, will launch Friday August 03 at the West Allis Wisconsin State Fair, and will run through Friday September 07 as it winds up at the York Fair in Transylvania Pennsylvania. Guests of note include ex-KISS axeman Ace Frehley, who will appear with Cooper Friday August 10 in Las Vegas and and Sunday August 12 in Los Angeles. Also on board are several of the Paranormal album guests, including Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce, who comprise his classic backing band, Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 drum fame, Deep Purple bassman Roger Glover and Mr. ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons.

Alice Cooper Tour Dates

August 03 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

August 05 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

August 06 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts

August 08 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center

August 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

August 15 – Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino

August 18 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 19 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

August 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 22 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium

August 23 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

August 25 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

August 26 – Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place

August 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

August 29 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

August 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

September 01 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

September 02 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

September 06 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

September 07 – York, PA @ York Fair

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo