Victoria Police are looking for suspect after a man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon downtown.

Officers were called the 2600 block of Douglas at around 12:15pm on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police aren’t saying what the weapon was.

The suspect is described as a man standing five feet, two inches tall, with a medium build, wearing a blue top, brown pants and carrying a red skateboard.

He was last seen in 700-block of Hillside Avenue.