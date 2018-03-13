See The Sam Roberts Band For Free, In Return For Lending An Advocacy Hand

If you’re planning to be in Vancouver on Thursday April 12, there could be a bit of free music in store for you, courtesy of The Sam Roberts Band at the fabulous Commodore Ballroom. Advocacy outfit Global Citizen will present the free show, which also includes The Elwins, Crown Lands and Horsepowar; there’s a free ticket lottery for those who sign up for the Global Citizen movement. Focii for the Vancouver event are girls’ and women’s health issues, along with agriculture and climate change.

The Global Citizen Festival is a six year old initiative, with the inaugural event taking place in New York City. Since then, events have been hosted in India, The UK, and Australia. There’s more info about the Vancouver concert, and Global Citizen, over here.

