For the second time in the past three years, there’s going to be an official count of the homeless in Greater Victoria.

Victoria Councillor Charlayne Thornton-Joe says the “Point in Time Count” is federally funding and is happening in around 50 cities across Canada.

“It might help with the national housing strategy and where they are going to apply funds and provincial governments and where they can apply funds.”

Thornton-Joe says they are hoping to end some myths surrounding homelessness.

“Things like what prompted you to be homeless and what would you need to get out of being homeless. So, we could just get more information on an official level.”

In February of 2016, there were around 1,400 residents who were experiencing sheltered or non-sheltered homelessness.

The survey will be on Thursday from 11am to 11pm. They are looking for volunteers for the survey. You can find out more information here.