Barenaked Ladies Will Reunite With Steven Page At Junos.

Members of Barenaked Ladies will reunite with their original frontman and co-founder, Steven Page, for a one-time performance at the Junos on March 25th.

The band parted ways with Page in 2009. But the musicians are coming together at the awards ceremony to celebrate the group’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Originally, the group was only going to stand together onstage for the honour. Now, the musicians say they’re looking forward to playing their older music.

The Barenaked Ladies reunion will be the first time the entire group has been onstage together in nearly 10 years. Over its career, the band has won eight Junos and been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

~Graham