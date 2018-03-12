Your Newest WWE Hall Of Famer: Kid Rock

Noted person who was not vying for a US Senate seat — despite what a lot of people apparently believed — Kid Rock will ascend to join some of his wrasslin’ comrades in the WWE Hall Of Fame next month.

Rock, who had to change the name of his latest tour earlier this year after a bit of a dustup with some clowns, will be inducted during the weekend of Wrestlemania 34, with the ceremony taking place Friday April 06. He’s no stranger to WWE, becoming a fan as a wee boy, and performing at various WWE events later in his career. He considers this induction an honor: “Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world,” he says. “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

The Rockster will join other WWE Hall Of Fame luminaries including Mike Tyson, Drew Carey, Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pete Rose and Bob Uecker. The induction at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center will be streamed live on WWE Network, and Wrestlemania 34 will invade the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday April 08.

