Scott’s Monday QuickPoll™: Should Victoria’s Horse Drawn Carriages Be Retired Or Should They Stay?

By Scott James
March 12, 2018 08:50 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Victoria’s horse drawn carriages have been transporting tourists around the downtown area for many years, but Victoria councillor Ben Isitt feels that it’s time to move on. He doesn’t think “horse-drawn carriage operations are an appropriate use of animals for commercial purposes — essentially for entertainment”, and that the horses should be on farms rather than in urban areas. He hasn’t actually put forward a proposed bylaw amendment which would put the brakes on horse ‘n carriage outfits, however. At least, not yet.

