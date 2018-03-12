The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 031518 -- Junk In The Trunk Road Trip

We’re out and about on the highways and byways of the city for Junk In The Trunk, and when you’re a contestant, you get to decide on taking the cash envelope — which could contain anywhere from five dollars to three hundred dollars — or looking in the trunk of our 1987 QMaro, which could contain concert tickets, delightful electronic devices, sought-after whatchamacallits, or perhaps lint of some sort. To see where the QMaro will be, and when, head this way.

As a nod to Junk In The Trunk, we’re going on a little road trip on your next Rockline Theme Thursday — it’s going to be all about the road songs.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

