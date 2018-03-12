News From Laketown Ranch: Laketown Shakedown Number One Is Coming In May

The Laketown Shakedowns are a set of three weekend events celebrating the music of British Columbia at Western Canada’s premier outdoor live music venue, Laketown Ranch. They’ve now taken the wraps off the first one, which is slated for Friday May 18 through Sunday May 20, and which features Victoria’s Current Swell and Jon And Roy, among others.

Tickets will go on sale here (may not be live yet) Friday March 16.

From the secret underground Laketown lair:

Full Weekend: $99

Friday: $25

Saturday: $52.50

Sunday: $42.50

CAMPING:

RV HUGE site: $170

RV / Tent full site: $150

Tent half site: $80.00

*All campsites are wheelchair accessible

SCHEDULE:

Friday: Matt Rose, Maverick Cinema, Towers and Trees and GI Blunt

Saturday: Lito Ford, Stel, Lovecoast, Mt. Doyle, Astrocolor, Jon and Roy, Dj Murge

Sunday: Andrew Allsgood, Fintan O’Brien, Sam Weber, DJ Boitano, Carmanah, Current Swell, Neon Steve

*The full schedule will be released on the Laketown Ranch app closer to the event.

CAMPSITE INFO:

RV HUGE site: 20′ x 44′, includes up to 4 people

RV / Tent full site: 20′ x 34′, includes up to 4 people

Tent half site: 10′ x 14′, includes up to 2 people

*Camp Visitor Passes are available for $30 per additional person

Please note that this event has limited capacity and is 19+. Two more Laketown Shakedowns will follow: Friday and Saturday June 08 and 09, and Friday August 31 through Sunday September 02. The main 2018 Laketown Rock festival is scheduled for Friday June 29 through Sunday July 01.

Love, Dr. Scott James



