Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

Luke Skywalker’s original Lightsaber on display at Science World, Vancouver

By Ryan Awram
-
March 12, 2018 12:28 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Luke Skywalker's original Lightsaber on display at Science World, Vancouver

Luke Skywalker’s original Lightsaber is on display in Vancouver. It’s on display at Science World from until March 19 as part of its ongoing The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! exhibit.

Mark Hamill wielded the Lightsaber in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It was made from a vintage 1930s camera flash gun. Originally from the archives of Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz, Ripley’s bought it for nearly half-a-million dollars at an auction in June 2017.

The Lightsaber creators used a vintage 1930s Graflex camera flash gun.

The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! exhibition runs until April 22.

The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum bought the item from Profiles in History auction house.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More