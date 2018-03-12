Police asking for witnesses after man found dead on Hillside Ave

Victoria Police are investigating after a man was found dead near Hillside Mall Saturday morning.

Family and friends have identified the victim as Joe Gauthier with a GoFundMe account online.

Victoria police found him after responding to a disturbance call on the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) was called in later that day, to investigate the fatal incident.

They are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Police say there is no threat to public at this point.